Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is finally going head to head with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) via a nationwide membership program, though the retailer says the new service is "really about doubling down with the customers we have and getting more share of wallet and more share of mind."

"We're not launching Walmart+ with the intent to compete with anything else," Walmart CEO Janey Whiteside declared. "We're launching it to meet the needs of our customers, and it really was designed to make their busy lives easier. We think that it offers a comprehensive suite of in-store and online benefits that help people save time and money across a variety of areas."

The program, which cost $98 annually, or $12.95 a month, will launch on Sept. 15. Members will get unlimited free delivery, discounts of as much as 5 cents a gallon for fuel and access to a Scan & Go app that allows shoppers to skip the checkout line.

Biggest difference: Walmart+ customers will have to spend a minimum of $35 for each online order to avoid fees, while rival Amazon Prime touts free two-day (and some same-day) shipping on every item. Prime, which costs $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, also includes an ad-free music service and video streaming service, with a large library of TV shows and movies.