European markets mixed ahead of key economic readings

London -0.19% . A stronger pound led London’s FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday after the index notched its strongest August in six years on optimism that the worst of the pandemic’s economic damage was over.

Germany +1.32% .

France +0.87% .

European inflation readings are in the spotlight.

Markit manufacturing PMI data for the euro zone will be released later in the day. The euro zone’s unemployment rate for July and consumer price index for August, both are expected to show a slight decline from the prior month.

The EURUSD, 0.45% traded as high as $1.1999 vs. $1.1936 on Monday, as the shared currency reached the strongest level since May 2018. The gains came amid the backdrop of an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve, which last week said it would begin an average inflation targeting program.