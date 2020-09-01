Eurozone factory output rose strongly in August

The Eurozone manufacturing activity remained on a recovery path in August.

IHS Markit’s final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dipped to 51.7 from July’s 51.8, in line with an earlier flash reading and ahead of the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

An index measuring change in output rose to 55.6 from 55.3, just below the flash reading of 55.7 but its highest level since April 2018.

Italy registered the strongest PMI, of 53.1, while Spain, France and Greece were modestly below the 50 mark.

The number of jobless people in Germany fell by 9,000 in August to 2.915M. The unemployment rate remained unchanged in seasonally adjusted terms at 6.4%.

The German government has revised upward its GDP forecast for this year to -5.8% from previous expectations of -6.3%.

However, For 2021, Germany revised its growth forecast downwards to an expansion of 4.4% from previous estimate of 5.2%.

