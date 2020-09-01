Investors should prepare for rising chances of a Trump win - JPMorgan

Position your portfolio for the rising odds of President Trump winning re-election, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co., which says the spread between him and challenger Joe Biden are now nearly even.

That's largely due to the impact on public opinion of violence around protests, as well as potential bias in polls, said strategist Marko Kolanovic.

"Implications could be significant for the performance of factors, sectors, COVID-19 winners/losers, as well as ESG, though certainly a lot can happen in the next ~60 days."

Kolanovic, who has been accurate on calls, including the market rally after Trump's election and the rebound from COVID-19 lows in March, said important drivers of the election in coming weeks include developments on the coronavirus pandemic, which might diminish towards November.

