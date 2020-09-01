Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announces that the global Phase 3 trial investigating Kevzara (sarilumab) at a dose of 200 mg or 400 mg in severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients did not meet its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoint when sarilumab was compared to placebo added to usual hospital care.

The 420-patient trial was conducted outside the U.S. (86 in placebo, 161 in 200 mg, and 173 in 400 mg arms).

Although not statistically significant, numerical trends were observed toward a decrease in duration of hospital stay as well as an acceleration in time to improve clinical outcomes.

A trend towards reduced mortality in the critical patient group was observed.

Serious adverse events were experienced by 26-29% of sarilumab patients and 24% of placebo.

At this time, Sanofi and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) do not anticipate conducting further clinical studies for Kevzara in COVID-19.

Kevzara is currently approved to treat adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have not responded to or tolerated previous therapy.