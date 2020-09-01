GE Aviation and Cathay Pacific Group (OTCPK:CPCAY) has inked a five-year agreement to implement GE’s Event Measurement System (EMS) for flight analytics and the FlightPulse pilot app across various fleet types in Cathay Pacific Group in September as well as the pilot community later in 2020.

The agreement includes Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY), Cathay Dragon and Air Hong Kong.

FlightPulse is a mobile app that uses aircraft data and advanced flight data analytics to enable pilots to securely access their own flying metrics and trends. FlightPulse can be used to optimize efficiency, reduce operational risk and improve pilot awareness.

“The interactive report allows them to review their fuel planning, collaborate on focus areas and drive behavior changes. The ability to include safety-related analytics is another added advantage that enhances SOP implementation and improves safety. We believe FlightPulse will be welcome and supported by our crew,” said Capt Hoey.