Nabis Holdings (OTCQB:NABIF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -C$0.02.

Revenue of C$3.99M (+4.0% Q/Q).

“We are very pleased with the progress our team has made at our Emerald dispensary, in Phoenix, Arizona,” commented Mark Krytiuk, COO. “Our results speak for themselves. Since October we have been able to double top line monthly revenue and our profit margins have seen double digit increases. We expect to see further improvements as our Infusion Edibles line is fully relaunched. It is definitely an exciting time to be in Cannabis in the State of Arizona.”

Press Release