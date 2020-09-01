Nasdaq leads gains after best August in decades

Overnight, S&P 500 and Dow futures rose 0.3% and 0.1% , respectively, though the Nasdaq powered ahead by 1.1% , led by outsized gains for Apple and Tesla.

Zoom Video also brought cocktails to the party on the Nasdaq, jumping 27% AH after quarterly revenue more than quadrupled due to stay-at-home trends, while the video-conferencing company raised its sales outlook.

The results cemented the Nasdaq's best monthly performance since 2000, while the S&P recorded one of its best August's since the 1980s.

In other economic news, the U.S. payroll tax deferral takes effect today, while eurozone inflation turned negative for the first time since 2016.