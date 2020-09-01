Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has priced its public offering of $100M of 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2035 at par.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears at an initial fixed interest rate of 4.50% until September 15, 2030.

Commencing September 15, 2030, the interest rate on the notes resets quarterly to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate that is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR plus 402.5 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.

The company expects net proceeds to be $98.75M and intends to use it for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is September 3, 2020.