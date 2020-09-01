Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) closes its acquisition of certain assets related to the Medicaid line of business of Passport Health Plan, Inc.

In addition, Passport’s Medicaid contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky has been novated to Molina. Effective today, MOH of Kentucky will provide Medicaid managed care benefits to members that were previously being served by Passport.

As of August 1, 2020, Passport served ~315,000 Medicaid members in Kentucky.

