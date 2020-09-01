Gaming revenue in Macau fell 94.5% in February to 1.33B patacas ($167M), with the relaxation of travel and visa restrictions in some regions only leading to a minor bump of traffic at the very end of the month.

Analysts expected gross gaming revenue to fall about 93% during the month. Looking ahead, September is forecast to be the first month since March that Macau GGR doesn't fall at least 90 %.

YTD Macau GGR is down 81.6% to 36.39 patacas ($4.56B).

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

