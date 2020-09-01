MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) updates investors on the advancement of its intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine utilizing a viral vector derived from the recombinant human parainfluenza virus type 2 (hPIV2) called BC-PIV, developed by Mie University and BioComo.

Results (neutralizing antibody titers) from preclinical studies in mice are being analyzed. Prototypes have been narrowed down to several candidates.

Additional tests, including the induction of mucosal immunity and measurement of the antibody titer, analysis of cell-mediated immunity and efficacy by nasal spray, are next up.

Development partner BioComo is building a master cell bank.

Production to start to supply product for safety tests and clinical trials.

BC-PIV can also be developed as an intramuscular injection. The intranasal formulation is expected to induce local mucosal immunity.