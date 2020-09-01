Annovis Bio (NYSEMKT:ANVS) announces dosing of the first three patients in its new Phase 2a clinical trial targeting early Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD).

The two-part study is designed to treat a combined total of 28 AD and PD patients for four weeks with lead compound ANVS401.

The study compares how nerve cells die by measuring all the steps in the toxic cascade leading to nerve cell death and how ANVS401 might reverse the toxic cascade and recover normal brain function.

In addition, the study also examines safety and tolerability, as well as the effect of ANVS401 on motor and non-motor symptoms in early PD patients and the effect on memory and cognitive function in early AD subjects.

Initial data are expected in early 2021. The study will be followed by a dose response study in 40 PD patients, with final data readout expected by late summer 2021.