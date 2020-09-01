Wells Fargo reiterates an Overweight rating on RH (NYSE:RH).

"RH remains a major NT beneficiary from the shift away from experience spending (travel, etc.), and we see considerable 2H EBIT upside (+100bps) and a path to high-teens margins by FY21/22."

The firm notes that while the valuation is undeniably elevated high on RH (+46% above the 5-year average), it sees too many near-term benefits and views the long-term story as too compelling to jump off the wagon now.

WF moves its price target to $365, which works out to 24X the FY21 EPS estimate and is well above the average sell-side PT of $275.86.