Credit Suisse updates on Underperform-rated GameStop (NYSE:GME) ahead of the company's earnings report next week with industry trends slightly better and the co-founder of Chewy taking a near-10% stake.

"We are refreshing our quarterly estimates for GameStop but keeping our full year FY20/21 unchanged; Industry trends in Q2 seemed slightly better, although we balance that with concerns about market share. We remain cautious on the stock, particularly after yesterday’s move as we see risk to 2H estimates, less upside with the launch of new consoles vs. the past, continued pressures from digital, and few if any strategic angles."

GameStop steps into the earnings confessional on September 9.

See GameStop's history of earnings beats vs. misses.