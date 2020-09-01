Aleafia Health Germany GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF), expects to begin cannabis sales in September on receiving a controlled drug licence from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices and a European Union Good Distribution Practice certification from the Cologne district government for purchasing and distributing medical cannabis products within Germany from its cannabis distribution centre in Aachen Brand.

“We are delighted to launch operations in the German market, leveraging the strength of our joint-venture’s existing distribution network,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “This breakthrough allows us to begin capturing market share while working towards the ultimate goal of receiving an EU-GMP Certification for our Paris, Ont. facility.”

Aleafia trades at an enterprise value of about C$196M given a share price of C$0.60/share. This represents a 3.4x multiple of run-rate Q1 sales and the same multiple of analyst consensus 2020 revenue, says author Jonathan Cooper in his article "Aleafia: Cheap Canadian Cannabis With Great Margins".

ALEAF has grown 13% over the past six months: