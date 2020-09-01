Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) says it will combine its OneStim pressure pumping business in the U.S. and Canada with Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), in exchange for a 37% equity stake in the combined company.

As part of the agreement, Liberty's board will include two directors designated by Schlumberger, but Liberty will continue to be led by its current management team.

The combined companies boasted 2019 pro forma revenues of $5.2B with no net debt and significant available liquidity.

Liberty recently reported a Q2 GAAP loss and an 83% Y/Y decline in revenues to $88M.