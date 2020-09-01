Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCPK:OXBDF) has signed an 18-month supply agreement under a three-year master supply and development contract with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for the large-scale commercial manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222.

By mutual agreement, the supply period may be extended for an additional 18 months.

Under the terms of the deal, AZN will pay Oxford £15M upfront as a capacity reservation fee. Assuming all goes according to plan, Oxford expects to receive more than £35M in additional revenue plus certain materials costs for the production of multiple large-scale batches of AZN1222 until year-end 2021.

Oxford will reserve capacity for AZN in up to three suites in the Group's new 7,800 sq. meter manufacturing center, OxBox, for the initial 18-month period. The new GMP facility can accommodate up to 1,000-liter scale.

AZN up a fraction premarket.