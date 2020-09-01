Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) gains 9.6% in premarket trading after Genworth said its prospective acquirer, China Oceanwide, provided satisfactory information regarding its funding plan for the purchase price of ~$2.7B.

As a result, Genworth doesn't plan to exercise its right to terminate the merger agreement as of Aug. 31.

Genworth President and CEO said management still believes the merger "represents the best value for Genworth's shareholders."

The proposed transaction has previously received all U.S. regulatory approvals needed to close the transaction, subject to confirmation from the Delaware Department of Insurance that the acquisition of Genworth's Delaware-domiciled insurer may proceed under the existing approval, which Oceanwide expects to seek upon finalization of its financing.

As for other regulatory matters: the North Carolina Department of Insurance recently issued a 90-day extension of its previously granted approval on August 11, 2020; the parties are in talks with the GSEs about their previous approval of the transaction; Genworth has withdrawn and refiled its FINRA continuing membership application due to the passage of time; and Oceanwide needs to receive clearance for currency conversion and transfer of funds from SAFE.