Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) discloses that approximately 414 U.S.-based employees in its Air Line Pilots Association and Association of Flight Attendants work groups were told that it plans to implement a workforce reduction action impacting them and an additional 28 employees in the ALPA work group who will receive individual notices at a later date.

The company expects to issue additional notices to employees in its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and Transport Workers Union work groups. Before the new workforce reduction plan and as part of its cost reduction and liquidity preservation measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reduced its non-contract positions by approximately 14% and slashed the salaries of top execs.

The highly anticipated moves by the airline are due to the need to cut costs with travel demand at a depressed level.

