After yesterday's stellar Q2 report, BofA reiterates a Buy rating on Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and raises the price objective from $260 to $475. Zoom shares are up 30% pre-market to $422.50.

The note is titled, "Unprecedented times continue to lead to unprecedented results."

Analyst Nikolay Beliov: "The results confirm our view that ZM is both a ‘vaccine’ and ‘vitamin’ as COVID-19 has permanently shifted the world to a hybrid-work environment and clearly elevated the awareness of cloud communications and video conferencing. This gives us confidence that these results are not just a pull forward of business, but are durable and sustainable trends."

The firm now models for Zoom to reach $3.1B in revenue in FY22, which is four years ahead of BofA's original base case and two years ahead of its hyper growth case.

Seeking Alpha's Boox Research takes a more Neutral stance: "Recognizing the positive trends and company strengths, the stock's pricey valuation and extreme market enthusiasm keep us on the sidelines with much of the near-term upside likely already priced in."

