Striking while investor demand is red-hot, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) enters into an equity distribution agreement with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, SG Americas Securities, Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas to sell up to $5.0B worth of shares.

The $5B reps just over 1.0% of Tesla's market cap.

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of Tesla are up 2.85% premarket to $512.70 in premarket action. Ahead of the announcement, they were up more than 7%.

