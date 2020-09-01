Citing possible Huawei-related outcomes, Wells Fargo upgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosts the price target from $90 to $120.

Analyst Gary Mobley says the action "is more so a function of our belief QCOM could be dealt a gift from the newest few rounds of US Commerce Dept.’s export restrictions impacting Huawei, something that may directly or indirectly help QCOM."

Mobley also notes the higher semiconductor peer group valuation metrics as large-cap stocks benefited from the "investor exodus" from Intel due to its 7nm delays.

Qualcomm shares are up 2.5% pre-market to $122.02.

QCOM has a Bullish average rating with Wall Street analysts and SA contributors and a Very Bullish Quant rating.