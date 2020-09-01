Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is on watch after Craig-Hallum joins the bull camp on the casino stock.

The firm starts off Penn with a Buy rating and an one-year price target of $75, while also pointing to upside to over $200 per share within just a few years.

Underpinning the bullish view from Wall Street, Penn is expected to launch the Barstool Sportsbook app as early as this month and has seen better traffic than anticipated at some casinos since the reopenings.