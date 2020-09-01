Through a binding letter of intent with its existing sponsor, Redragon, Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCQB:WINR) plans to sell a 7.5% equity stake in its Brazilian subsidiary, Simplicity One Brasil.

On closure, Redragon is expected to pay $390K+ in cash and $133K+ in additional consideration in the form of its sponsored training center, analytics, and a tournament platform for Simplicity Esports, managed by Redragon.

Transaction closure is dependent on Simplicity Esports being awarded a League of Legends franchise in Brazil by Riot Games; likely to be announced in October.

"Redragon agrees that we have an incredible opportunity to grow our Flamengo Esports brand into a top e-sports organization in Latin America," CEO Jed Kaplan commented.