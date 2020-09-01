DR Power Equipment, a division of Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), has closed a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Mean Green Products, a battery powered, commercial grade turf care manufacturer, headquartered in Ross, Ohio.

DR Power Equipment designs and manufactures a full line of professional-grade, outdoor power equipment. Mean Green Products designs and manufacturers an innovative commercial line of zero-turn and walk behind, battery powered turf care products that provide quiet, zero emissions and minimal maintenance options as compared to traditional commercial mowers.

"Entering the commercial turf care category has been a target of ours for years, but we wanted to do it in an innovative and differentiated way. The improvements in battery technology have now enabled the electrification of large commercial turf care products and Mean Green is leading the way," said Matt Bieber, President of DR Power Equipment.

GNRC +0.2% premarket.

