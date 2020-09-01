Blue by ADT (NYSE:ADT) has launched a DIY smart home security brand, expanding its product lineup to offer fully customizable DIY smart home security solutions, while simultaneously offering the peace of mind that comes with ADT’s professional monitoring capabilities.

“Blue by ADT features many levels of customization, including a variety of new affordable system and device offerings with a choice of device colors and monitoring options. Our customers have the flexibility to build their ideal smart home security solution and even evolve their systems over time as their needs change,” said John Owens, President of DIY at ADT.