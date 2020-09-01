Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) announces that dosing has been completed in all subjects enrolled in the Phase 1b multiple ascending dose (MAD) study of CRV431.

The study was designed to assess safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CRV431, administered orally, once daily for 28 days. The study examined doses of 75 mg, 150 mg, 225 mg, 300 mg and 375 mg.

"Hepion's ongoing Phase 2a NASH trial is based on CRV431's demonstrated tolerability in our Phase 1 MAD study," said Dr. Stephen Harrison, Hepion's Consultant Medical Director.

While Quant Rating is Neutral, Wall Street Analysts are Very Bullish with price target of $13.00.

"Hepion's stock is a classic high risk, high reward investment, and the company will require additional financing. The upside is significantly based on the underserved NASH market," quotes Author Leonard Yaffe in his article, "Hepion Pharmaceuticals: CRV431 Continues To Progress In Early Phase NASH Clinical Trials"