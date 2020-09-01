Copper prices (HG1:COM) push to a two-year high following data showing Chinese manufacturing activity rising at its fastest pace in nearly a decade, as well as a weaker dollar and declining copper inventories.

Three-month copper forwards on the London Metal Exchange +1.2% to $6,754/metric ton, the highest level since June 2018; nickel, zinc, lead and other industrial metals also are higher.

Chinese growth is a key factor behind copper prices because its economy accounts for around half of global consumption of the metal, and the Caixin China purchasing managers' index rose to 53.1 in August for the fourth straight month in which the gauge topped 50, the mark separating contraction and expansion.

The revival in Chinese demand is depleting supplies: The amount of copper stored in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange fell to 89,350 metric tons last week, the smallest volume since 2005.

Potentially relevant tickers include FCX, BHP, TECK, SCCO, HBM, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:FQVLF

ETFs: COPX, JJCTF, CPER, JJC

Citi recently forecast copper will hit $6,800/ton in the next three months, citing likely progress on coronavirus treatments, U.S. policy easing and sustained strength in China's economy.