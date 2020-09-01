Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has entered into two distinct agreements to purchase ~85K acres of timberlands in mid-coastal Oregon and sell 149K acres of timberlands in southern Oregon to funds managed by Hancock Natural Resource Group, a Manulife Investment Management company.

The net cost of these two separate transactions is ~$40M in cash.

Devin W. Stockfish, President and CEO said, "Through these transactions, we are acquiring highly productive timberland with low operating costs and strong access to key domestic and export markets, and we expect them to deliver immediate and long-term value for our shareholders."

The transactions are expected to close in 4Q20.