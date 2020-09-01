Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shifts the expected closing date for the sale of its Individual Life and other legacy non-retirement annuities businesses into Q4 to allow more time to complete the remaining regulatory reviews of the transaction.

Voya had expected to complete the sale of those businesses to Resolution Life Group Holdings by Sept. 30, 2020.

Voya continues to expect that the sale will provide it with ~$1.5B in deployable capital.

The companies have received approval from most of the state and federal regulators that need to review the transaction. "However, we recently learned that the approval process will not be complete prior to Sept. 30, 2020," Voya said in a statement.

Previously: Voya to divest individual life business, other closed blocks for $1.7B (Dec. 18, 2019)