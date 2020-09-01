Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announced today that Humana will provide coverage for its Inspire therapy; effective August 27, 2020.

Humana is a national healthcare company that provides health insurance coverage to ~16.7M individuals in the U.S.

"With the addition of Humana, we now have 59 coverage policies, representing over 207M lives, that cover Inspire therapy," president & CEO Tim Herbert commented.

A quick look at its annual revenue growth with FY20 guidance: