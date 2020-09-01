Listing "unappreciated levers" that could improve demand into next year, Piper Sandler upgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from Neutral to Overweight and shifts the price target from $87 to $123.

Analyst Brent Bracelin names improving international execution, transactional business stabilization in H2, and increasing direct-to-consumer use cases as the key levers.

Bracelin says investors "could benefit from either a demand recovery or strategic M&A" and thinks ZEN could complement the cloud portfolios of Microsoft, Adobe, ServiceNow, or SAP.

Zendesk shares are up 3.7% pre-market to $99.97.

ZEN has a Bullish average Wall Street analyst rating with a $108.78 price target.