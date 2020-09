ZM, WORK among premarket gainers

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) +44% on D.E.Shaw stake.

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) +30% as MRI Software to acquire RentPayment business from Priority Technology.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) +31% on Q2 results.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +26% on sale of commercial aviation to Intelsat for $400M.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) +24% as FDA accepts Athenex application for oral paclitaxel for breast cancer.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) +23% on Q2 results.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) +24% on Orphan Drug tag for glioblastoma treatment

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +16% on key electronics supply contract.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +16% as Oceanwide provides info on funding.

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) +16% on further positive data on SACT-1 against Neuroblastoma and other potential tumor types.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +15% as FDA OKs emergency use of COVID-19 test.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) +16% on completes purchase of industrial seed innovations, acquires proprietary hemp varieties.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) +12% on receiving FDA national drug code for OTC sanitizer products.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) +11% as Zoom results boost work-from-home stocks.

Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) +10% on multi-year contract valued at $9.6M.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) +8% on development progress on intranasal formulation of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for COVID-19.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +7% on advancement of COVID-19 vaccine.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) +6% as Zoom results boost work-from-home stocks.

