In another legal challenge for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), 52 black former franchise owners filed a lawsuit accusing the fast-food company of setting them up for failure by not offering them profitable locations.

The suit alleges McDonald's did not offer black franchisees the same growth opportunities on the same terms as white franchisees in a contradiction to its public commitment to diversity and black entrepreneurship.

The plaintiffs are suing in Chicago federal court five weeks after McDonald’s updated its corporate values, including a pledge for a greater focus on diversity.