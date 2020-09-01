The megacap stocks are clearly the go-to destination for capital and any ups and downs are treated as just noise.

The SPDR Communications Services Sector ETF (XLC, +0.3% ) is among the gainers in premarket trading, led again by Facebook (FB, +1% ).

Facebook is up despite a standoff with the Australian government about a proposal to require royalty-type payments to local news providers. Facebook has threatened to stop news sharing for all Australian users if that happens.

Facebook says this is a last resort measure and the Australian government says it won’t be threatened.

Whether investors agree or not with Facebook’s stance, it raises the prospect of a significant business disruption, but shares are higher.

That makes sense if you believe in Facebook as a pandemic-proof business that can keep making money in the toughest environments. And it seems that as the momentum and megacap rally continues, positive and negative headlines are taking a back seat to the trend.

Facebook shares took a hit from a host of advertising boycotts in late June. They were back to all-time highs by July 7.

Tesla shares, for example, are also up premarket, despite announcing an equity distribution agreement for up to $5B. So, shares rally on a stock split that fundamentally changes nothing, but shares also rally when there’s a plan to put a big batch of shares on the market.

In an August that saw the best S&P performance in more than three decades, XLC was one of the top-performing sectors, thanks in no small part to Facebook, up 15.6%, and Alphabet (GOOG, +0.7% ), up 10%.

And the potential acquisition of TikTok (BDNCE) could keep the bullish momentum for Facebook going, Joe Albano wrote on Seeking Alpha.

“Facebook can potentially see both its largest overhangs hit the bear talking points memo wiped out in one single transaction: its competitor gets acquired in full and dragged across Microsoft's shop floor, while also alleviating legislative hurdles, as it's hard to argue adding another US competitor doesn't cut against the ‘break-up’ talk,” Albano says.

Sector Watch

Chip stock enthusiasm is continuing premarket ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA, +0.8% ) official presentation at noon ET. Investors already got a taste yesterday when details of futures chips from Nvidia and Intel (INTC, +0.3% ) leaked out.

Nvidia and Intel climbed yesterday, but the big winner was AMD (AMD, +1% ).

See more market-moving events in Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.