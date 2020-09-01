Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it will appeal a Papua New Guinea court's dismissal of its attempt to obtain a judicial review of the government's decision on the Porgera gold mine, prolonging a dispute that has halted production in the country.

The PNG government refused to extend Barrick's lease over the Porgera mine in April, and this week the National Court dismissed the company's request for a review of the decision.

Barrick Niugini Ltd., a joint venture between Barrick and China's Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF), says it will "urgently appeal" the ruling to PNG's Supreme Court.

The dispute over the lease has stopped production at Porgera, which last year turned out nearly 600K oz. of gold, and it comes as gold prices have hit record highs.

The government recently escalated the dispute as it granted a new lease for Porgera to state-owned Kumul Minerals.