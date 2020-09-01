Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) says it will participate in the new Walmart+ (NYSE:WMT) membership offering across its network of 1.5K stores.

Members of Walmart+ will receive a savings of up to $0.05 per gallon on fuel transactions at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express branded locations.

Murphy USA noes that it has had a long and valuable partnership with Walmart to create new ways to provide value to shared customers.

"Today our customers come to Murphy USA for low prices, consistent value, and friendly service. Walmart+ is an opportunity to help meet the needs of an even larger population of value seeking Walmart customers through our enhanced low-price fuel offer," says Murphy CEO Andrew Clyde.

Source: Press Release

Read more on Walmart's challenge to Amazon Prime.