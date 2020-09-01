Equity Residential gets Buy rating from Mizuho on 'intriguing risk/reward'
Sep. 01, 2020 8:34 AM ETEquity Residential (EQR)EQRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mizuho Securities USA analyst Haendel St. Juste upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Buy from Neutral, seeing an "intriguing risk/reward".
- Sees NYC rents getting less bad "as fewer leases mature and demand improves incrementally" resulting in stabilizing rents and same-store revenue in the key market for EQR.
- St. Juste also bases upgrade on supportive anecdotes and data from recent in-person and online leasing channel checks.
- Believes the market has "more than priced in" EQR's NYC, San Francisco, and Boston concerns.
- EQR rises 0.6% in premarket trading.
- Price target $63.
- St. Juste takes a more bullish view on EQR than the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street analysts' rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 5 Bearish).
