Sep. 01, 2020
  • Mizuho Securities USA analyst Haendel St. Juste upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Buy from Neutral, seeing an "intriguing risk/reward".
  • Sees NYC rents getting less bad "as fewer leases mature and demand improves incrementally" resulting in stabilizing rents and same-store revenue in the key market for EQR.
  • St. Juste also bases upgrade on supportive anecdotes and data from recent in-person and online leasing channel checks.
  • Believes the market has "more than priced in" EQR's NYC, San Francisco, and Boston concerns.
  • EQR rises 0.6% in premarket trading.
  • Price target $63.
  • St. Juste takes a more bullish view on EQR than the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street analysts' rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 5 Bearish).
  • See how EQR's ratings stack up against its peers:
