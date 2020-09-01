MagnaChip Semiconductor's (NYSE:MX) wholly owned subsidiaries completed the previously announced sale of the company's Foundry Services Group and the factory in Cheongju (Fab 4) to Key Foundry; purchase price of ~$350.6M includes a positive working capital adjustment of ~$5.9M.

Key Foundry, a wholly owned subsidiary of Magnus Semiconductor, will assume all severance liabilities (~$100M) relating to the transferred employees.

Net proceeds of ~$227.4M will be used to fully redeem all of its outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2021, of which $224.25M principal amount was outstanding as of August 31, 2020.

"With sharpened focus and an improved balance sheet, we are committed to strive for sustainable and profitable growth," CEO YJ Kim commented.

Through this the company plans to reposition itself for a sustainable and profitable growth: