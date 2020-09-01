The board of directors of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has authorized to repurchase $350M shares.

The share repurchase program expires on August 31, 2021.

MELI is richly valued. A Forward EV/EBITDA of 304, a Forward Price-Sales ratio of 17, and a Forward Price-Book ratio of 32.6 suggest the stock is overvalued, says author Michael A. Gayed in his article 'MercadoLibre: Prospects And Risks'

This company has a strong moat, a proven leader in the region, and has tailwinds from rapid expansion in eCommerce and fintech, wrote DTF Capital on Seeking Alpha in the article 'MercadoLibre: The Alibaba Of Latin America, Start A Position Today And Don't Sell'

Shares up 2.6% premarket.