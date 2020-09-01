Deutsche Bank turns positive on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) on a constructive view of the stock for the next 12 to 18 months.

"We are upgrading shares of BLMN to Buy, as we believe that there is still ~40% upside over the next 12 to 18 months in a relatively conservative base case, and more than that in a bull case that appears to us to have a reasonable probability of occurring given some time and patience," reads the firm's summary.

Raymond James is also out with a positive take on Bloomin' today this morning, with an upgrade to Strong Buy from Outperform. Analyst Brian Vaccaro calls BLMN an unwarranted laggard and notes trading multiples are very attractive.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands are up 5.72% in premarket action to $15.16.

See how Bloomin' Brands compares to restaurant peers.