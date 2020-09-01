Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) enters into an agreement with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) under which the latter will have exclusive global rights to preclinical immuno-oncology candidate JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells via targeting a chemokine receptor called CCR8. An IND, a regulatory application seeking sign-off for clinical trials, should be filed in H1 2021.

Under the terms of the deal, Jounce will receive $85M upfront, a $35M equity investment at a premium, up to $685M in milestones and high single-digit-to-mid-teen royalties on net sales.

The transaction should close this year.

JNCE will resume trading at 9:00 am ET. GILD is down a fraction premarket.