Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) +1.7% pre-market after raising FY 2020 production guidance to 119K-121K boe/day, implying H2 output of 110K boe/day, which would be ~20% above its previous outlook.

The company says it has restarted all production that was shut in when energy prices crashed due to COVID-19.

Crescent Point also expects full-year capital spending of C$665M, in-line with the lower end of C$650M-C$700M prior guidance range.

The company expects to generate C$125M of excess funds flow during H2, which it plans to allocate to continued net debt reduction, forecasting total net debt reduction during 2020 will reach C$600M.

For 2021, Crescent Point anticipates being able to generate annual average production that is in-line with or exceeds its estimated H2 output while spending C$500M-C$550M in development capital.