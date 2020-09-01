Yesterday, NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) provided a business update regarding new tighter restrictions on key customer Huawei. The company still expects to achieve its Q3 outlook but is still accessing the impact beyond that.

B. Riley upgrades NPTN from Neutral to Buy with a $9 price target "based on Huawei being de-risked while demand from non-Huawei customers remains strong, which should result in diversified customer base and improved quality of earnings."

Analyst Dave Kang thinks 400G demand from non-Huawei customers could replace a significant portion of the lost business within three to four quarters.

Despite the upgrade, B. Riley lowers its 2020 revenue and EPS estimates from $397.0M/$0.50 to $369.6M/$0.31 and the 2021 estimates from $413.8M/$0.48 to $312.9M/$(0.09).

NeoPhotonics shares are up 6.5% pre-market to $7.09.

