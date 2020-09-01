Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) has confirmed to be acquired by Ms. Guilan Jiang, founder and chairwoman, her extended family members who are shareholders of the company and Mr. Qijun Huang, an individual financial investor, in an all-cash transaction at $2.35/share, an increase of ~7.8% over $2.18/share initially offered by the Buyer Group.

The merger consideration represents a premium of 15.2% over the company's closing price of $2.04 per share as quoted by Nasdaq on June 19 and a premium of ~11.9% over the closing price of $2.10/share on August 31.

The Buyer Group intends to fund the merger with a combination of rollover equity and cash and. The merger is expected to close in 4Q20.

Shares up 8.6% premarket.

Previously: Fuling Global to go private at $2.18/share (June 22)