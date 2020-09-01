Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) subsidiary Premier Packaging announces a three-year contract with one of the world’s largest photography, photography products, and image sharing company, Premier Packaging.

The contract is valued at $3.2M per year.

Talking about Premier Packaging, COO (of DSS) Jason Grady says, “As a global leader in their industry, they service more than 10 million customers, generating 26 million orders annually. This contract, valued at nearly $10 million over three years, demonstrates this customer’s confidence in Premier’s ability to deliver and sets the stage for additional contract opportunities with their other divisions, including school photography services and web-based photo sharing and printing services.”