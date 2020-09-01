In its business update on portfolio operations and financial flexibility, Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) said that Q3-to-date average same store occupancy was 94.0% and collected 97.8% of July and August rent billings; both ahead of Q2 delivery levels.

"We continue to leverage our leasing and marketing initiatives, including the usage of virtual tours, which has translated into a 38% conversion rate to signed applications so far in Q3, representing a 400 bps Y/Y increase," chairman & CEO Scott Schaeffer commented.

IRT plans to focus on driving leasing traffic and occupancy thereby supporting the overall portfolio health and maintaining strong liquidity position ($210M liquidity as of August 31, 2020).

As indicated in its latest investor presentation, the company has 3.9K units remaining in project pipeline which leads to total value creation opportunity of $2.53/share.

Supply and Demand fundamentals in IRT’s markets have resulted in a more stable rent profile through multiple economic cycles, as compared to gateway markets and Class A properties.