Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) +2.5% pre-market after increasing its quarterly dividend by 50% and lowering the realized price threshold for the silver linked dividend.

After maintaining its minimum quarterly dividend at an annualized $0.01/share in addition to a silver-linked dividend since 2012, Hecla says it is raising the expected minimum quarterly dividend to an annualized $0.015/share, and the new silver-linked quarterly dividend policy provides an annualized $0.02/share if the company's average realized silver price for a quarter is $25/oz.

Given realized prices QTD, Hecla says the dividend paid in Q4 would come in 3.5x higher than the last dividend paid if it realized $25 per silver oz. sold in September.

Hecla's earnings growth likely will accelerate in FY 2021, Taylor Dart recently said in a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha, but he prefers other mining opportunities because of the stock's high valuation.