Wedbush takes its price target on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to $1,600 from $1,320 as its sees potential for the stock to outperform in a post-coronavirus world.

"We believe CMG is poised to see accelerated market share gains in a post- COVID environment, resulting in sustained growth above pre-COVID levels and an expanding premium relative to its pre-COVID valuation," writes analyst Nick Setyan.

The new Wedbush PT matches the high on the Street. As seen in the chart below, the average price target on Chipotle has been marching higher despite the pandemic.

On Seeking Alpha, contributor Poonam Arora is out with a bullish article as well. "We see CMG developing into the next best thing in fast food, serving large addressable markets across the world, and generating superb earnings and free cash flows," writes Arora.